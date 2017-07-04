Donnarumma agrees new five-year contract at Milan

After months of speculation, the Donnarumma saga has finally been put to bed as the goalkeeper agreed to a five-year extension to keep him at the club until 2022.

Donnarumma shocked supporters when he decided against signing a new contract last month, just weeks after saying he wanted to become a club captain and legend. His agent, Mino Raiola, then brought up more information after sensationally claiming the Milan club threatened to not play Donnarumma if he did not sign a contract extension.



Just days later, however, Donnarumma was visited by AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella who convinced the Italian international that no threats were made and that he is an integral part of the new project Milan are embarking on. This led to Donnarumma bringing in his father to represent him alongside Raiola as he pledged his future to the club.



There is finally some closure to the messy saga after the 18-year-old agreed to a five-year contract extension to keep him at the club until 2022, according to the Daily Mail.



He will have an annual salary of £5 million and his contract will have two different buy-out clauses. The first one is priced at £44 million in the event that Milan do not qualify for the Champions League. The second one is priced at £88m in the event that the club qualifies for Europe's elite competition.



The details of the contract point to a possible agreement and compromise the club made towards Donnarumma's demands. However, it also shows confidence on Milan's side to place the first release clause at such a low price should they not qualify for the Champions League.



They have already made five signings in the form of Andre Silva, Ricardo Rodriguez, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Fabio Borini and soon-to-be-announced Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

