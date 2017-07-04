Manchester United set to finally announce Morata deal this week

The Alvaro Morata transfer saga is set to finally conclude after reports emerged claiming the Red Devils will be announcing the deal for the Spaniard this week.

Morata has been long rumoured to join Manchester United this summer, with previous reports already confirming the striker's arrival at Old Trafford. United failed with a £52.3 million bid but an improved £60 million has now been accepted by Real Madrid.



The delay in the deal has been down to two major things. Firstly, Cristiano Ronaldo's sudden decision to reconsider his future in Madrid after tax-fraud allegations made Real Madrid stall the Morata deal as they tried to persuade the Portuguese to stay at the club, in which they were successful.



Secondly, Alvaro Morata recently married his long-time girlfriend Alice Campello in Venice last month and the couple has been on their honeymoon since.



With Morata returning from his trip, Manchester United have tied up any loose ends on the deal and will be unveiling the 24-year-old on Thursday, according to The Mirror.



The forward did not enjoy much playing time for Madrid last season even after having a successful stint at Juventus. He only started 14 games, in which he still scored 20 goals in all competitions, as he largely played second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.



Should Morata officially arrive on Thursday, it would serve as a huge relief for United supporters and Jose Mourinho as the club had already missed out on major targets including Fabinho and Marquinhos recently, with a deal for Ivan Perisic also looking less and less likely.

