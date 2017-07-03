Everton complete the signing of Sandro Ramirez

Everton finally announced the signing of Sandro Ramirez from La Liga outfit Malaga for a reported £5.25 million.

The 21-year-old finally completed his long-awaited move to Everton after the conclusion of the European u-21 Championships. The forward had a very good season for Malaga, scoring 14 goals and registering two assists after moving from Catalan giants Barcelona.



Everton were believed to have triggered a £5.25 million release clause in his contract and unveiled their new signing on the club's official website.



Speaking to reporters from the official website, Sandro was quoted saying: "I'm very happy, this is a big step in my career. I know I'm signing for a massive club in England. Everton is the ideal place for me, I've got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game."



He also talked about his goalscoring prowess, saying: "My key strength is goalscoring. It is always good to bring goals to a team and that is what I'm hoping to do."



"My game is making runs off the ball, trying to find space, putting in a lot of effort and running hard. I think that is an advantage in the Premier League."



Sandro becomes Everton's fifth signing of the summer after the club acquired the services of Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane, and Henry Onyekuru who was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht for a year.



The Toffees are still far from finished. Koeman is now aiming to complete a deal for Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson and reports have emerged saying Rooney's return to Everton is "almost inevitable".

