Florian Lejeune signs for Newcastle United

Florian Lejeune has secured his move to Newcastle United on a five-year contract. The 26-year-old joins the Magpies following an impressive with Eibar, who finished 10th in the Spanish La Liga.

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez was evidently frustrated with the club's lack of transfers this summer with Christian Atsu being the only permanent signing from Chelsea last month. And this has intensified the club's activity with Lejeune having joined the Tyneside outfit for a fee of around £8.7m.



"I’m very happy to have signed. Newcastle United is a big club, and I’m very happy to be here," he told the club's official website. "When you have a manager like Rafa Benitez who wants you, you are very happy to come. Since I’ve been in touch with the manager, it was an easy decision for me to come here."



The central defender had previously been bought by Manchester City in the summer of 2015 before he was sent back to Girona on a temporary basis. He therein joined Eibar on a permanent deal last summer where his performances have earned him a Premier League return.

