West Brom eye permanent deal for Marc Wilson

West Bromwich Albion are eyeing a permanent move for Bournemouth defender Marc Wilson following his loan stint at the Hawthorns last term.





The Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last season with the Baggies where he made just four appearances in the top flight.



According to Sky Sports News, Tony Pulis is keen on another reunion with Wilson although he was sparingly used during the previous campaign.



Gareth McAuley has been an incredible servant for the West Midlands club over the years, but the Baggies are lining up suitable options who could share the duties in the central defensive department.



Bournemouth are looking for a fee of around £1m to offload Wilson, who has failed to make a single league appearance at Dean Court.



Pulis previously worked with Wilson at Stoke City, and he is keen to pursue the versatile defender this summer with the promise of additional opportunities in the starting lineup.

