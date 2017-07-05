Wayne Rooney withdraws from Manchester United's pre-season tour ahead of Everton move

The Manchester United forward was strongly linked with a move to Everton this week and has further fuelled speculation after he withdrew from the club's United States tour.

TalkSPORT reported earlier this week that Rooney's return to his boyhood club Everton is "almost inevitable" and would be wrapped up very soon. Those reports have been further fueled after the United skipper withdrew from the club's pre-season tour in the United States.



According to The Sun, Rooney made the decision after speaking to his wife Coleen and other family members. The report also stated sources close to Old Trafford confirmed that Rooney's decision to withdraw was to complete his move to Everton by the end of the week.



There were apparently no offers from Major League Soccer (MLS) despite some reports linking LA Galaxy to the 31-year-old. He was also not willing to move his entire family to China as well. As such, a move to another English club was the most logical decision.



Rooney has already mentioned before that the only other club he would play for is Everton, and he looks set to honour his words and complete his move back to Goodison Park.



The Guardian claimed that United are so desperate to get the £300,000-a-week earner off the wage bill that they are willing to let him go for free despite having two years left on his contract. The Toffees are reportedly willing to offer Rooney up to £250,000 a week.

