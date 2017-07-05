Southampton enter race for Caen youngster

Southampton are weighing up a transfer approach for Caen forward Yann Karamoh who has been dubbed as the new Kylian Mbappe .

The 18-year-old has already been linked with the likes of West Ham United and RB Leipzig, and the Saints appear to have joined the pursuit after having viewed the player's progress via their 'Black Box' system.



According to The Sun, the Saints are prepared to lodge an attempt to sign Karamoh, who bagged five goals and four assists in the French Ligue 1 last term.



Karamoh has been advised by his representative to remain at Caen for the final year of his contract, but the widespread interest from clubs could see him move on during the summer transfer window.



Caen are prepared to cash in on their youngster for a fee of around £8.75m, but the player will be allowed the freedom to choose his desired club.



Karamoh has represented France at all youth levels - from the Under 16s to 21s, and a switch to the Premier League could encourage his chances of making a senior debut.

