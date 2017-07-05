Alexis Sanchez gives Arsenal conditions to stay

Chile international Alexis Sanchez is willing to snub interest from Manchester City to stay at Arsenal, should they accept to his demands.

The 28-year-old has been constantly linked with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, but Arsene Wenger is still prepared to run down the final year of Sanchez's contract.



According to EMOL, Sanchez has not ruled out the possibility of an extension, but he would want some conditions to be fulfilled before committing his future.



The former Barcelona man wants a new contract worth £300,000 a week which presents a substantial increase in his current £130,000 pay.



Meanwhile, the attacker also requires the club to spend on numerous recruits in order to enhance their chances of coming close or probably lifting a long-awaited title.



Sanchez achieved the 30-goal tally for the Gunners last term, thereby becoming the first player to attain this feat since Robin van Persie's efforts during the 2011-2012 season.



He is currently valued at around £50m, and there could be further twists in the coming weeks with Manchester City desperate to get their hands on his services.

