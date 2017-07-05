Chelsea target Vitolo opts for Atletico Madrid move

Sevilla midfielder Vitolo has reportedly snubbed transfer interest from Chelsea in order to pursue a move to Atletico Madrid. The Spain international will initially join Las Palmas on a short-term loan before officially joining Atleti in the New Year.

Vitolo, 27, impressed during Sevilla's league campaign last term as he bagged 12 goals en route to their fourth-place finish.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been looking to sign Vitolo as a potential competitor to Eden Hazard, but it appears that the attacker is prepared to stay put in the Spanish La Liga.



Atleti are currently under a transfer ban which restricts them from registering players until January, but they have found a solution which involves loaning out Vitolo to Las Palmas for the first half of the season.



Las Palmas sporting director Tony Cruz confirmed the news by citing that the player would link up with the club, should Atleti finalise a deal for the £35m-rated star.



"The president has reached an agreement whereby if Vitolo signs for Atletico Madrid, he'll be at Las Palmas until January," he told reporters, via ESPN.



Chelsea were initially prepared to offer to one of Michy Batshuayi or Kurt Zouma to lower Sevilla's transfer demands, and this has eventually not worked out.

