German defender undergoes Chelsea medical

Germany international Antonio Rudiger has undergone the medical procedure at Los Angeles ahead of his proposed move to Chelsea from AS Roma.

The 24-year-old had a series of tests at a medical facility approved for the Blues and the deal could be announced in the next few hours, Sky Italia claims.



Rudiger came through a bright Serie A campaign with Roma, who finished second overall in the standings, while he was also part of the victorious German squad which beat Chile in the Confederations Cup.



According to Kicker, Rudiger will ink a five-year deal with the Premier League holders with wages of around £85,000 a week. He will provide the much-needed competition in the central defensive department which needs freshening up following the departures of Nathan Ake and John Terry.



Cesar Azpilicueta excelled on the right side of the central defensive department but Rudiger's arrival could push him slightly forward into the right wing-back role, where Victor Moses struggled in the second half of last season.



Rudiger, who was previously on Chelsea's radar last summer, managed 33 outings across all competitions for Roma last term after having overcome a gruesome knee injury which ruled him out of Euro 2016.

