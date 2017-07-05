Cazorla's Arsenal career could be over

Arsenal's midfield playmaker Santi Cazorla may have played his last game for The Gunners after a further setback with his injury rehabilitation looks to have ruled him out for the entire 2017-18 campaign.





Cazorla has not played for Arsenal since limping off in a Champions League tie against Ludogorets in October. Initially, it was expected that the 32-year-old would only be absent for a few weeks, but further examinations led to the requirement of surgery.



As the end of last season approached, Arsenal revealed that Cazorla would not feature, but would be fit for the start of the new season in August. In addition to this, The Gunners offered the Spaniard a new contract that will see him extend his stay until 2018.



ExpressSport reports today that yet another setback for Cazorla will now see him miss the entire new season. Further work on his damaged achilles is required and at the very earliest Cazorla could return to the pitch in April, although a spell in the under-23's is likely to be required to find match fitness.



During his five years at the club, Santi Cazorla has become a favourite with the Arsenal fans. By the time he returns however, the midfield maestro will have made minimal appearances for the club in the final three seasons of his contract, making another new deal look unlikely.



With positive news for the club on the transfer front emerging, Cazorla's injury news will come as a blow to everyone involved with Arsenal. Supporters will be hoping that they get to see him play for the club again, even if it turns out to be a farewell appearance.

