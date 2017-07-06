Arsenal tracking centre back Nico Elvedi

Arsenal are believed to be locked in talks with Borussia Monchengladbach regarding their Switzerland international defender Nico Elvedi . The 20-year-old defender joined Monchengladbach from FC Zurich in 2015 and was a standout performer last season in the Bundesliga.





Elvedi is a tough tackling, composed defender and Arsenal have had scouts monitoring the player for over six months.



Elvedi, who has a further three years remaining on his contract with the German side, made his debut for the Swiss national team in May 2016 and to date is his only cap for his home country. The 6 foot 2 defender is wanted by Arsenal as an eventual replacement for the likes of Laurent Koscielny, but Arsene Wenger is reportedly looking to bring in Elvedi now and sees the player as a long-term defensive partner for Rob Holding.



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and the club's board were involved in lengthy discussions with Monchengladbach last season during the transfer of Granit Xhaka and are prepared to call upon their excellent relationship in order to wrap up a deal for Xhaka's Swiss international teammate Elvedi.

