Reading push to sign Karl Darlow

Championship club Reading will lodge an attempt to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they seek to push for promotion next season. The Royals missed out on their top-flight return by virtue of a penalty shoot-out loss to Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.





Darlow, 26, had been the mainstay in the Magpies goal last term as he managed 34 appearances during their Championship-winning campaign.



Initially, it was expected that Darlow could potentially compete with Rob Elliot for the number one role next season, but Rafael Benitez has other plans with a new goalkeeper being his priority, The Mirror reports.



Reading shot-stopper Ali Al Habsi is closing on a move to Saudi club Al Hilal, and they have set their sights on Darlow, who could be available for a fee of around £5m.



The Magpies have been linked with several high-profile goalkeepers including Joe Hart and Pepe Reina this summer with Benitez desperate to avoid a relegation scrap next season.



Florian Lejeune and Christian Atsu remain the only notable signings for Newcastle United during this summer's transfer window.

