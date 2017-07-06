Leicester discuss new contract with Ulloa

Leicester City have opened up negotiations with striker Leonard Ulloa as they seek to commit him to a new long-term contract.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man had played a key role in the Foxes' Premier League triumph in 2015/16 but his opportunities were limited in the season just past.



Ulloa failed to earn his move to Sunderland in the second half of last season, and this urged him to go on strike with a view to forcing his way of the club.



However, following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri, Ulloa appeared to show more commitment towards the club with Craig Shakespeare assuring him that he is still crucial to the team's plans - be it from the bench.



According to The Mail, the club's hierarchy are keen to keep hold of the 30-year-old, and a new deal could be finalised in the next couple of weeks.



Ulloa, who has one year left on his Foxes contract, had also attracted interest from Swansea City during the previous transfer window.

