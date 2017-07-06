Arsenal sign Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal have announced the signing of France international Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club-record fee of £46.5m plus add-ons which could raise to £52.4m.





The 26-year-old had been pursued by the Gunners over the past couple of seasons, and he has finally inked a five-year contract at the Emirates.



Lacazette was initially interested in joining compatriot Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid, but their failure to win over their transfer ban encouraged the striker's switch to north London.



The Frenchman has netted over 20 Ligue 1 goals in each of his last three years, and he would provide a major upgrade to the Gunners' frontline which appeared overly reliant on Alexis Sanchez, who is not an out and out centre-forward.



“I want to give one hundred percent in every match. I want to show I’m worthy of the shirt. I want to do everything I can to make sure we win titles,” he told the club’s official website.



The arrival of Lacazette is likely to impact the future of Olivier Giroud, who is being linked with a potential £20m move to Merseyside rivals Everton.

