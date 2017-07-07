Southampton chasing Chelsea youth prospect

Southampton are top of the pile in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan for the upcoming Premier League season. Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle are also rumoured to have expressed interest in the England youth international.





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants Loftus-Cheek to spend a season on loan elsewhere and play regular first-team football. Southampton have promised as part of the deal to sign the midfielder that Loftus-Cheek will be an important member of the first-team squad.



The midfielder played six Premier League games last season and is eager to play more regularly, but the likes of Cesc Fabregas have kept him out of the Blues' first team on a regular basis.



The 21-year-old Lewisham-born youngster is expected to also sign a new long-term deal with Chelsea shortly. Antonio Conte's club and the player's agent have begun negotiations on a five-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge.



Southampton are ready to pay a small fee to secure Loftus-Cheek's coveted signature.

