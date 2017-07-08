Manchester United confirm agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have confirmed that they have agreed a fee with Everton for the proposed transfer of Romelu Lukaku . The Belgium international is left to undergo a medical before finalising terms over a long-term deal.

The 24-year-old was initially tipped to join Chelsea earlier in the month, but United have managed to hijack the move after having finalised a world-record sum for the marksman, Sky Sports News reports.



The Red Devils will part with an initial £75m fee for Lukaku with an additional £15m to be settled as performances-related bonuses.



"Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms," a statement read on the club's official website.



The deal will break the previous transfer record held by Lukaku's mate Paul Pogba, who arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus for £89m last summer.



Lukaku had been training alongside Pogba in California during the summer break, and the Belgian is in line to meet his other teammates when they arrive for their pre-season tour of the United States.



The former Chelsea man is likely to provide a much-needed boost to the United frontline which was particularly reliant on Zlatan Ibrahimovic to save them from critical situations.



Lukaku amassed a career-best tally of 25 goals in the Premier League last season, and he could provide United the edge as they seek to compete in both the domestic and European competitions next season.

