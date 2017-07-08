Chelsea plan to unveil their second major signing

Chelsea are hoping to complete all the necessary formalities to sign AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger . The Blues have already agreed a £34m fee with the Giallorossi, and it remains for the player to finalise personal terms over a summer move.





Rudiger is currently on a holiday after his well-earned success with Germany in the Confederations Cup, and Sky Sports News suggest that the deal could be finalised as early as next week.



Surprisingly, the 24-year-old has recently suggested that he is a huge fan of Arsenal, and this could provide mixed reactions from the Blues' faithful on his arrival.



Rudiger was initially linked with the Premier League holders last summer, but the deal could not go through after he sustained a long-term knee damage prior to Euro 2016.



The versatile defender managed to recover from his injury during the course of last season and eventually played a key role in Roma's second-place finish in the Serie A.



Rudiger has also comfortably slotted into the full-back positions, and he could provide sufficient competition to Victor Moses, in particular, for the right wing-back spot.



Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has been Chelsea's only signing of the transfer window after having arrived from Manchester City on a Bosman.

