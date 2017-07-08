Man Utd plan to sign Tottenham midfielder

Manchester United will reportedly step up their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier once they complete the signing of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku .

According to The Guardian, Jose Mourinho has underlined the need to recruit a new central midfielder to his ranks before the start of the new campaign.



Dier was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in June, and it is understood that United are now willing to match Spurs' £50m asking price.



Chelsea's Nemanja Matic had been initial tipped to seal a move to Manchester, but the discussions have reached a roadblock after United hijacked the Blues' pursuit of Lukaku.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is said to be livid following United's recent transfer activity, and he has ordered the club to keep hold Matic unless they receive foreign interest.



As a result, Dier has re-emerged as the top option for the central midfield role, and a bid of around £50m is likely to be tabled in the coming days.



The England international is currently on wages of around £70,000 a week and the promise of a significant rise could be sufficient to persuade the player, who wants to cement his future at the heart of the midfield.

