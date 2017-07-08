Rooney arrives at Everton to complete medical ahead of sensational return

Wayne Rooney is set to return to his boyhood club after 13 years for a reported fee of £26.5 million and is expected to be officially unveiled after his medical.

According to the Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney was pictured driving into Everton's Finch Farm training ground to complete a medical before completing his return to Goodison Park.



The details of his move are complicated, but have been sorted out between the two clubs. Rooney will be sold for £26.5 million and is expected to take a pay cut of up to 50 percent, which means he will have a weekly salary of £150,000, making him Everton's top earner.



The confusion behind Everton's capability and willingness to take Rooney on for such high wages was also seemingly cleared after Manchester United agreed to pay a portion of the 31-year-old's wages to facilitate the deal.



Rooney had been on somewhat of a downward spiral in the past few seasons and had very little game time this past campaign, scoring less than 10 goals in all competitions. He was dropped from the England squad as a result.



The Manchester United captain feels that a move back to Goodison Park, where he started his career, might revitalize his form as he looks to make the England squad for the 2018 World Cup.



He left Everton for United in 2004 for £26 million, the highest amount paid for any teenager at the time. He would go on to have a trophy-ladened career at United, winning five Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, three League Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 Europa League and 1 FIFA Club World Cup.



He also became United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals and England's record scorer with 53.

