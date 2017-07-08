Naby Keita set to snub Liverpool

Liverpool look set to miss out on RB Leipzig midfielder Keita as the midfielder expressed his desire to remain in the Bundesliga.

Naby Keita had a breakthrough season for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season and played an important role in the club shocking everyone by finishing second.



The Guinea international completed 83 takes-ons in the league, more than any other central midfielder in Europe's top 5 leagues. He also successfully completed 1403 passes, made 82 interceptions, won 53 tackles, registered seven assists and scored eight goals. He famously scored the winner against giants Borussia Dortmund in his league debut.



Liverpool were reportedly preparing to lodge a stunning £70 million bid for the midfielder but RB Leipzig are also thought to be ready to reject any bids for the 22-year-old.



Previously, the player was believed to have been keen on a move to Anfield. However, Keita came on record to put at end to those rumours and pledged his future to Leipzig.



Speaking to the club's official sponsor radio station, RB Live, he was quoted as saying: "I do not want to switch to a big Champions League club. I feel content and currently have no thoughts of a change. The most important thing for me is that I focus my powers on the pitch."



While this seemingly puts an end to rumours, RB Leipzig will likely still be tempted by a £70 million bid and Liverpool are expected to go ahead with the bid to truly test the player's and club's resolve.

