Swansea want at least £50 million for Sigurdsson

Swansea City have placed a £50 million price tag on their star player, Gylfi Sigurdsson , in an attempt to deter clubs from signing him. Everton and Leicester City have both shown strong interest in the Icelandic midfielder, but The Swans have so far managed to keep hold of him.





In a struggling Swansea City team, Sigurdsson was able to produce nine goals and thirteen assists in the Premier League last season, which helped them survive the drop, despite being in the relegation zone for much of the campaign.



The Welsh club were hoping that due to Everton's big spending elsewhere that their interest in Sigurdsson would reduce, but Ronald Koeman still remains keen on adding the 27-year-old to his squad and has money to spend after the sale of Romelu Lukaku.



Leicester City have also been in touch with Swansea about signing the free-kick specialist and BBC Sport reports that The Foxes have had a £40 million bid rejected recently.



Sigurdsson has three years left on his Swansea contract and despite the fact that many believe he could be playing for a team at the other end of the Premier League, he is said to be very happy with his current club.



Swansea have put a £50 million price tag of Sigurdsson, but with plenty of time remaining on his current deal and the player not looking to force a move, they are in a position where they do not have to sell him at all.

