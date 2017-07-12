Southampton join Luciano Vietto pursuit?

Southampton have joined the race to sign Atletico Madrid forward Luciano Vietto during this summer's transfer window. The Argentine spent the previous season on loan with Sevilla.





Vietto bagged 10 goals in 31 appearances for the Andalusian club last season, but they still opted against a permanent deal with new sporting director Oscar Arias having a different view on the striker.



The south Coast outfit have had a fair share of injury issues with their strikers over the years, and they are prepared to recruit Vietto in order to fill the void left by Jay Rodriguez's exit to West Bromwich Albion, Sky Sports News claims.



Vietto is currently behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres and Kevin Gameiro in the pecking order at Atleti, and the club would be willing to sanction his exit despite their ongoing transfer ban.



Southampton have been fairly quiet in the transfer window this summer with Jan Bednarek being the sole signing from Lech Poznan on a free.

