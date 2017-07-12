Chelsea to sign Real Madrid defender?

Premier League champions Chelsea are understood to have finalised an agreement to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo this summer.





The Brazil international, who can play at either right-back or left-back, has been on the fringes of the first-team squad for a while, and he appears set to pursue a fresh challenge this summer.



According to Marca, a deal of around £31.2m has been agreed between both clubs, and the transfer could go through once the player undergoes the necessary formalities with the west London giants.



The signing of a new wing-back has been one of Antonio Conte's main priorities for the transfer window, but the deal was seemingly delayed after the club's failure to prime target Romelu Lukaku.



Chelsea appeared to have things under their control in Lukaku's pursuit, but Jose Mourinho used his communication skills to lure the Belgian to Old Trafford on a five-year deal.



Danilo currently has stiff competition from the likes of Dani Alves, Felipe Luis and Alex Sandro in the Brazilian squad, and he will have to accumulate regular first-team football next season in order to gain a starting role at the 2018 World Cup.

