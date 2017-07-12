Chelsea defender to hold talks with Stoke, West Brom

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma will be allowed to negotiate a loan deal with one of Stoke City or West Bromwich Albion during this summer's transfer window.





The France international missed the initial stages of last season through a knee injury but failed to make himself a regular in the starting lineup after attaining full fitness.



Zouma is said to be desperate to earn regular first-team football next season, and the Blues are prepared to loan him out to a domestic rival, where he could regain his old self.



The former Saint-Etienne man has not featured for France since October 2015, and he will be hoping to revive his national team hopes ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia.



Chelsea recently announced the signing of Confederations Cup winner Antonio Rudiger, and his arrival would provide the additional depth to compete in the Champions League next term.



Zouma has amassed 71 outings for the Premier League holders since arriving from Saint-Etienne three years ago.

