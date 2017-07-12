Arsenal star confident of sealing Juventus transfer

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will seal his dream move to Juventus in the upcoming week after he was omitted from the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia.





Szczesny has not featured for the Gunners since the FA Cup final triumph over Aston Villa in 2015, and his time is more or less up this summer with Juve having secured an agreement.



According to The Mail, the Poland international will complete his much-awaited return to the Serie A, but with Juventus.



The 27-year-old enjoyed the best spell of his career at AS Roma with whom he spent the past two seasons on separate loan contracts.



His form has attracted interest from the likes of Inter Milan and Napoli, but Szczesny has decided to join the Old Lady where he would become the first-choice following Gianluigi Buffon's retirement next summer.



Buffon has already suggested that he would call time on his career after next summer's World Cup, and this leaves Szczesny with the perfect platform to establish himself in Turin for the long-term.



A fee of around £13m has been agreed between the teams involved, and the deal will be sorted out by the end of next week.



Meanwhile, Arsenal could be without another senior keeper in their ranks with deputy David Ospina attracting interest from Nantes and Fenerbahce.

