Inter Milan eyeing Erik Lamela deal

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalleti has identified Lamela as a key player to make his 4-2-3-1 system work for next season and is ready to splash the cash on the Argentine.





Erik Lamela has had a rollercoaster of a time at Tottenham since his £30 million move from Roma in 2013 which made him the most expensive player in the club's history to date.



After having an injury-riddled first season in which he made only 17 appearances in all competitions, Lamela started to find his form thereafter especially in the 2015-2016 season where he scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists in 44 appearances.



However, the 25-year-old's injury woes came back to haunt him this past season as a hip injury in October 2016 kept him out of the rest of the season.



Lamela joined the Spurs squad for pre-season training yesterday after eight months out but according to Italian news outlet Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan is likely to lodge a bid for the midfielder in the next couple of weeks.



Previously, Inter Milan was poised to land Javier Pastore from PSG but the Paris club slapped a €40 million price tag on the 28-year-old that manager Spalleti was not willing to fork out. He has turned his attention to Erik Lamela and sees the Spurs midfielder as an important part of his proposed 4-2-3-1 formation he will be using next season.







Lamela's current contract with Spurs runs until 2020 and Spurs will most probably want to hold on to Lamela as Mauricio Pochettino looks to maintain his squad depth to go for the Premier League title next season.









