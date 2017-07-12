Bruno Martins Indi to undergo Stoke City medical

Holland international Bruno Martins Indi will undergo a series of medical tests with Stoke City ahead of his permanent switch from Porto this summer.

The central defender spent the previous campaign on loan with the Potters where he managed 35 league outings en route to a 13th place finish.



Potters boss Mark Hughes had expressed his interest in sealing a permanent move for Martins Indi in the backend of last season, and according to Sky Sports News, they have agreed on a £13.4m deal with Porto.



The former Feyenoord man has already agreed personal terms with the Staffordshire club, and there remains the formality of a medical test before making an official announcement.



The 25-year-old becomes Hughes' third recruit of the transfer window following the arrivals of Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon from West Bromwich Albion and Hull City respectively.



Martins Indi was part of the Netherlands team which reached the semi-finals of the World Cup back in 2014, and he could play a key role next season as they look to avoid the embarrassment of missing out on the showpiece event next year.

