Man City boss fuming over Dani Alves' decision

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly furious over the club's transfer activity after they missed out on the signing of Brazilian right-back Dani Alves , The Mail claims.





The 34-year-old was predicted to be on his way to the Etihad following his decision to leave Juventus on a free transfer last month.



However, the player has made a major U-turn on his future after he was spotted in Paris where he is finalising a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.



The Capital outfit are due to announce the agreement following a medical later today, and this would present a major blow for Guardiola's side, who have no senior right-backs in their ranks.



Young full-back Pablo Maffeo is due to link up with feeder club Girona on a season-long loan but the latest developments could force City to keep hold of the 20-year-old until they find a top-class recruit.



Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy are among the big names linked with Manchester City but neither are likely to come on the cheap this summer.



Tottenham Hotspur are said to want at least £50m to offload Walker in the transfer window while Mendy could cost slightly less from AS Monaco, although the French club are reluctant to sell.

