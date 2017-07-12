Steve Mandanda seals Marseille return

France international Steve Mandanda has returned to former club Marseille following a year-long Premier League stint with Crystal Palace.





The 32-year-old ended his nine-year association with Les Phoceens last summer in order to test himself in England with the Eagles.



However, his stint did not go as planned as he managed just nine league appearances over the course of the 2016/17 season.



Mandanda's stay at Selhurst Park was marred by a knee problem in November last year, and he failed to manage a single appearance following the injury.



Crystal Palace were haggling over the transfer price in recent weeks, but Mandanda has got his wish to return to Stade Velodrome, where he is deemed as a fan favourite.



Marseille are looking to add experienced faces to their squad to compete for the Ligue 1 crown next term, and the arrival of Mandanda will provide a timely boost to their transfer activity.



Meanwhile, Frank de Boer is likely to step into the transfer market for a new shot-stopper with Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni the only two senior goalkeepers in their ranks.

