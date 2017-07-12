Kevin Wimmer wants Premier League stay

Austria international Kevin Wimmer is keen to stay put in the Premier League next term following his intention to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 24-year-old has failed to establish himself a regular in the Spurs backline with Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier being automatic picks under Mauricio Pochettino.



Wimmer has managed just 15 league appearances since his switch from Cologne back in 2015, and he is now eyeing a fresh challenge, preferably in the English top flight.



"It would be the most beautiful to stay in the Premier League. Twenty-four years is exactly the age at which it is most important to play regularly and not only have to train week after week and have to sit down on the bench at the game," he is quoted by the Mirror.



Southampton are currently leading the pursuit of the central defender, but they are unlikely to get the player on the cheap with Spurs having placed a £20m price tag on his services.



Virgil van Dijk continues to be linked with a potential exit from St.Mary's this summer, and the South Coast outfit are weighing up possible replacements, should the Dutchman switch clubs in the transfer window.

