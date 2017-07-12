Thomas Muller's move to Manchester United back on after arrival of James Rodriguez

The arrival of James Rodriguez has opened up the door for Thomas Muller 's switch to Manchester United, with Mourinho looking to sign another top-class forward.





Muller had a shocking season with Bayern Munich, scoring just 9 goals in 42 appearances, his lowest ever tally in the Bundesliga since fully joining the senior side from Bayern's academy in 2009. It was a huge drop from the 2015/16 season where he scored 32 goals.



Earlier this year, Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that Muller was ready to leave Bayern Munich as he was frustrated with the lack of game time under Carlo Ancelotti. Muller was also believed to be very intrigued by the prospect of working with Jose Mourinho.



The arrival of James Rodriguez, who signed a two-year loan deal with the German champions, have re-opened the door for Muller's potential switch to United.



Under Ancelotti, Lewandowski leads the frontline and Muller had to be satisfied with sharing the false 9 position behind the striker with Thiago Alcântara. James Rodriguez will now be expected to be Ancelotti's favoured option in that position given the pair's excellent working relationship back in Madrid.



The forward who is the most dispensable at the moment happens to be Muller. Despite United recently signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, they only have two forwards in Lukaku and Rashford. Mourinho wants another forward to add depth to his frontline which suffered in front of goal last season and sees Muller as an ideal option.





