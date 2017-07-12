Serge Aurier set to leave PSG following Dani Alves' imminent arrival

The Ivory Coast international, who already expressed his desire to leave PSG before, has inched closer to the exit door after Dani Alves reportedly joined the Paris club.





Aurier had previously talked about his intentions to leave PSG to take on new challenges in different leagues. Despite owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi offering a three-year contract extension with a massive bump in his salary, Aurier still wants to leave.







According to French newspaper L'Equipe, PSG are now resigned to losing the player as they await the arrival of Juventus full-back Dani Alves. Manager Unai Emery was unable to guarantee a starting eleven spot for Aurier and expects to use the multiple time Champions League winner Alves more than the 24-year-old.







Several clubs across Europe have been put on red alert since the news broke, namely Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City.







Barcelona's problem with the right-back position was clear to everyone after new signing Aleix Vidal's injury forced midfielder Sergi Roberto to play in that role for much of last season.







Manchester City, who were snubbed by Dani Alves, also need a right-back after selling Pablo Zabaleta to West Ham and releasing Bacary Sagna.







However, Juventus seem like the most likely destination for Aurier. The Serie A champions, who are losing Dani Alves and as a result need reinforcement for the right-back position, can negotiate some sort of trade deal with Aurier and Alves to ensure they immediately get a player to bridge the gap left my Alves.







The only obstacle Juventus face is Inter Milan, who are also reportedly interested in Aurier and are willing to splash the cash on the full-back.





