RB Leipzig reject Liverpool's £57 million bid for Naby Keita

Despite Keita pledging his future to RB Leipzig earlier this week, Liverpool still lodged a £57 million bid for Naby Keita but have seen in quickly turned down by the German club.





Naby Keita went on record earlier this week with RB Leipzig's official radio station RB Live to pledge his future to the club, saying: "I do not want to switch to a big Champions League club. I feel content and currently have no thoughts of a change. The most important thing for me is that I focus my powers on the pitch."



Despite this seemingly putting an end to the rumours linking the midfielder to Liverpool, the Liverpool Echo reported that the Reds still lodged a bid of £57 million for the Guinea international but it was quickly turned down by RB Leipzig.



The report stated that Jurgen Klopp does not see many better alternatives to Keita and is willing to go all in on the player. Keita himself is still believed to be interested in a move to Anfield. However, Leipzig will only change their stance if an astronomical fee of £70 million is offered.



Keita had an incredible season in the Bundesliga, completing 83 takes-ons in the league, more than any other central midfielder in Europe's top five leagues. He also scored eight goals and seven assists as Leipzig finished runners-up in the league.

