Kylian Mbappe unsure of AS Monaco future

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he does not know where his future would lie at the end of this summer's transfer window. The 18-year-old has been strongly linked with both Arsenal and Real Madrid following a standout season last term where he bagged 26 goals across all competitions.





Mbappe earned the right to become a French champion during his breakout year, and this has intensified speculation on whether he could pursue a bigger challenge at such an early stage of his career.



The France international has linked with his fellow teammates for their pre-season preparations in Switzerland, but he admits that he is still unsure of his plans for the upcoming campaign.



"I don't know if I'm going to stay," he told Marca.



Mbappe is regarded as the hottest property in European football at the moment, and a recent report from L'Equipe suggested that it would take a staggering package of around £160m in order to convince Monaco into a sale.



The Principality club have already lost the services of key playmaker Bernardo Silva to Manchester City this summer while the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Thomas Lemar could also leave Stade Louis II.

