West Ham close to Joe Hart deal

West Ham United and Manchester City are expected to reach an agreement this weekend that will see England goalkeeper Joe Hart join The Hammers on an initial loan deal, with the view to making it a permanent deal.





Hart was exiled from the Manchester City squad upon the arrival of Pep Guardiola at the club last summer, finding himself loaned out to Serie A side Torino for the duration of the campaign.



Back at the Etihad, big money replacement, Claudio Bravo struggled to settle into life in the Premier League, leading many to question Guardiola's decision to dispose of the previous number one.



Hart's chances of a return to the Manchester City goalkeeping jersey were dealt a final blow when the club were quick to sign Ederson Moraes from Benfica for a record £35 million.



Despite being linked with various clubs within the Premier League and further afield, City have struggled to secure any official approaches for the 30-year-old.



West Ham's interest has been persistent, but their preference for a loan deal and the Manchester club's desire to move him on permanently have caused any potential deals to stall.



Now, however, Manchester Evening News reports that the two Premier League clubs have negotiated an initial loan deal for Joe Hart to move to The London Stadium, with the agreement that West Ham will make it a permanent £10 million move at the end of the season.



With a number of bright English goalkeepers showcasing their abilities at present, Hart will be hoping that a fresh start with West Ham will reignite his career.

