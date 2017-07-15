Real Madrid set their sights on Paulo Dybala

Following James Rodriguez 's departure and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe looking increasingly unlikely to make the move over to Real Madrid, club president Florentino Perez and manager Zinedine Zidane have set their sights on Juventus midfielder Paulo Dybala .

According to Spanish new outlet Don Balon, Kylian Mbappe remains Real Madrid's top transfer target. Los Blancos have been signing young players in the window in the form of 19-year-old Theo Hernandez and 20-year-old Dani Ceballos. Mbappe, who is still only 18 years of age, will be the ideal signing for Zidane as the Frenchman looks to build a young team for the future.



However, the transfer of Mbappe looks extremely unlikely to happen in this transfer window and there is always the risk of another club snapping the young French forward up following recent news linking him with a move to PSG.



The report by Don Balon stated that Perez and Zidane have identified Paulo Dybala as the ideal second option to Mbappe. Dybala is still only 23 years of age but will already bring a breadth of experience given in his time at Juventus in which he has won two Serie A titles and entered a Champions League final.



With the recent departure of James Rodriguez, Real Madrid could use another central attacking midfielder, a position Dybala had thrived in last season under Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.



While Perez acknowledges the potential difficulty of the deal, he is prepared to push on and will likely lodge a bid for the player in the coming weeks should the Mbappe deal fall through.

