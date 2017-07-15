AC Milan set to beat Chelsea to signing of Andrea Belotti after mega offer

Following the shocking signing of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, AC Milan lodged a mega £53 million player-plus-cash deal involving M' Baye Niang and Gabriel Paletta to Torino for Andrea Belotti .





While AC Milan has been steadily recruiting talented youngsters to their team this summer in the form of Andre Silva, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Ricardo Rodríguez, Franck Kessié and Andrea Conti, who are all below 25, their signing of Leonardo Bonucci was a statement of real intent.



Bonucci joined Milan in a €40 million deal from longtime rivals Juventus that shocked many as the man many views as the best defender in the world had offers from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Barcelona.



With the impending arrival of Lazio's captain and defensive midfielder Lucas Biglia, AC Milan's spine at the back is shaping up to be one of the best in the Serie A.



However, the Milan club were far from over as the Daily Star reported that they lodged a £53 million bid for Torino's Andrea Belotti and even included striker M'Baye Niang and centre-back Gabriel Paletta in the deal.



Chelsea were previously thought to be frontrunners for the man who scored 28 goals in 38 games for Torino last season, but a shift in focus to complete the deals of Antonio Rüdiger and Tiemoué Bakayoko has allowed Milan to step in with a mega offer.



While Milan's offer might be rejected as Torino are likely to stand firm on their €100 million valuation of Belotti, the Rossoneri are already preparing a much higher bid for the forward.

