Marseille, Everton to compete for Chelsea outcast

Premier League holders Chelsea are prepared to end their association with striker Loic Remy once they recruit a new marksman to their ranks.





The 30-year-old has managed just 32 league outings for the Blues since arriving from Queens Park Rangers for £10.5m in the summer of 2014.



Despite this, Remy has been integrated into the Blues setup and he bagged a brace during Chelsea's 8-2 thumping of Fulham behind closed doors in a pre-season game on Saturday.



According to Sky Sports News, Blues boss Antonio Conte will not come in the way of the striker's exit this summer, but he may have to wait until the club find a replacement for outbound star Diego Costa.



Former club Marseille have already expressed an interest in the France international, while Everton are hoping to continue their spending spree by adding another forward to their squad.



Remy largely struggled to make an impact at Crystal Palace last season, and he was restricted to a single Premier League start under then-manager Sam Allardyce.

