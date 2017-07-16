AC Milan owner confirms interest in Belotti, Aubameyang, and Morata

Following the shocking transfer of Leonardo Bonucci , AC Milan are far from done and owner Marco Fassone has confirmed that the club are interested in recruiting a top forward between Andrea Belotti , Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , and Alvaro Morata .

After the shocking transfer of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to AC Milan, the Italian giants reportedly lodged a bid for Torino's star forward Andrea Belotti.



The owner of the club, Marco Fassone, has now confirmed those reports and even thrown two more names to the hat in the form of Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang and Real Madrid's Morata.



Speaking on the club's official channel, Milan TV, he was quoted by Italian football site Football Italia as saying: "Many names have been mentioned of very strong strikers. We would like to have one from Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang."



"Clearly we are still thinking of doing something else in that position. We are keeping all the options open and we will definitely do something beautiful. Fortunately, we are in China now so we can hold discussions with the owners to understand what our resources are because they are not unlimited."



Fassone then reiterated that the importance of Leonardo Bonucci exist not just for the team's on-field performance but also in the transfer market as Milan will now be seen as a top club where top players want to ply their trade at.



The Rossoneri have already signed Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez, Andre Silva, Fabio Borini and Andrea Conti this summer, with Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia also set to complete his move shortly.

