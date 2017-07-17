Stoke on the verge of completing Zouma deal

Stoke City appear to have won the race to sign Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma on a season long loan deal. The young French defender was spotted at Stoke's training ground today, where he was believed to be taking part in a medical.





Zouma has shown great signs of promise at Stamford Bridge, but a serious knee injury has seen him struggle to win his place back in the Chelsea starting lineup.



By sending him out on loan, Chelsea are by no means signalling the end of the 22-year-old's career with the Premier League champions. The Sun reports that the club are hoping to see Zouma sign a new long term contract at the club before officially announcing his move to Stoke.



Mark Hughes has been on the lookout for a new defender to add to his team at the Bet365 Stadium. They had been hoping to reach an agreement for the permanent signing of Bruno Martins Indi, who was on loan with them last season.



However, with that deal appearing to be getting no closer to completion, Hughes has turned to Zouma, suggesting that a deal for Martins Indi is no longer on the cards.



Stoke will pay all of Zouma's wages whilst on loan at the club, setting them back around £7 million for the duration of the season. Whilst quite a large fee for a player that will not be at the club permanently, he has the ability to become a crucial part of the Stoke City team.

