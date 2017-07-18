West Ham to announce Joe Hart signing

West Ham United are set to officially announce the arrival of goalkeeper Joe Hart from Manchester City after he underwent a successful medical, BBC Sport reveals.





The England international is due to join the Hammers on a season-long loan following a stint abroad with Torino during the previous campaign.



Pep Guardiola's side were initially hoping to sell Hart outright to a domestic rival, but the lack of offers urged them to negotiate a deal with the Hammers.



The east London outfit have agreed to take Hart on a temporary basis for the season with the option of a permanent deal, should he impress during his stay.



Slaven Bilic had struggled to find the right combination between Darren Randolph and Adrian between the sticks last term, and Hart is likely to get straight into the starting lineup.



The 30-year-old is expected to join the Hammers' squad for their pre-season tour of Austria after which he could get his first taste of Premier League football following a year out in Turin.



Manchester City are likely to compensate a part of Hart's wages which initially proved a stumbling block to his exit from the Etihad.

