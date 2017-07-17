Harry Redknapp wants former international trio

With ambitions of pushing for promotion in the upcoming Championship season, Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp is lining up a move for three former Premier League and international stars to add to his squad.





Birmingham avoided relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after appointing Redknapp shortly before. With their place in the league safe, they now hope to look up the table and push for a return to the Premier League.



Redknapp not only brings a wealth of managerial experience to Birmingham but also has connections with some of the biggest names in the game. Sky Sports suggests today that the former Tottenham manager is hoping to bring Robbie Keane, Ashley Cole and Stewart Downing to St Andrew's in the coming weeks.



Robbie Keane is a free agent after seeing his LA Galaxy contract expire. Keane has a proven goalscoring record everywhere that he has played throughout his career and would be a great acquisition for a Championship side.



A player that Keane played with at LA Galaxy is former Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole. Redknapp admits that he is unsure about Cole's current career plans, but says that he is very much a player of interest if a deal becomes possible.



In addition to an attacker and defender, Birmingham have been linked with a midfielder in the form of Stewart Downing. Middlesbrough are in the process of a squad overhaul after their relegation from the Premier League and Downing has been told that he can leave on a free transfer.



Redknapp is a big fan of the former England international and admits that the only stumbling block may be his wage demands. If the two parties can come to an agreement, Downing could add some real quality to the left of Birmingham's midfield.



For a team that were battling relegation last season, setting the play-offs as a minimum target for the new campaign may sound ambitious, but that is exactly what Harry Redknapp is hoping to achieve.



It would be no surprise to see Redknapp work his magic again and signings with so much international experience would certainly help him to do so.

