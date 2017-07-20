Mattia De Sciglio completes €12 million move to Juventus

The Italian right-back penned a five-year-deal with the Italian champions and leaves AC Milan after 15 years.

In the midst of all the new players AC Milan have been signing over the past few weeks, a long-time player in the form of Mattia De Sciglio has left the club and signed for Italian champions Juventus for €12 million, with the fee potentially rising to €12.5 million due to add-ons and bonuses.



De Sciglio left Milan's pre-season training tour in China and flew back to Italy to complete a medical before making his move official.



Juventus released the news on their official website in a statement that read: "Juventus Football Club announces that Mattia De Sciglio has signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri after completing his move from Milan."



"In signing the 24-year-old Italy defender, Juventus are adding a player with versatility, skill and an international pedigree to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad."



"De Sciglio has played left-back, right-back, and on both sides of midfield, allowing for maximum flexibility with whichever formation Allegri opts to field."



De Sciglio joined Milan's youth team academy back in 2002 as 10-year-old and enjoyed success there as he led the team to victory in the Coppa Italia Primavera in 2010. He made his senior debut for the club in the Champions League as an 18-year-old.



As Juventus themselves said, his versatility at such a young age is the main reason why he was brought in.



The Italian international is likely to slot in at his natural right-back position as a direct replacement for Dani Alves, who joined French club Paris Saint Germain.

