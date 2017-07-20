Arsenal midfielder rejects Leicester City move

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has snubbed the chance to join Leicester City during this summer's transfer window.

The Egypt international has played a backup role at the centre of the park ever since his arrival from FC Basel in January 2016.



According to The Sun, the Gunners accepted a £10m bid from the former Premier League champions and had allowed them permission to speak with their enforcer.



However, Elneny knocked back the opportunity to join the East Midlands outfit as he is prepared to fight for his position at the Emirates.



The 25-year-old started in just eight of his 14 league outings last term, but he is nevertheless willing to stay put at Arsenal.



Elneny has featured in the back three during the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China, and Arsene Wenger may have found a new position for the African star ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.



As per The Sun, Leicester could return for the anchorman in the New Year, should he struggle to make himself a regular in the Gunners lineup.



Elneny is currently behind the likes of Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the pecking order for a midfield spot. He has three more years left on his existing deal.

