Manchester City reach agreement for another fullback

Manchester City are set to take their summer spending on fullbacks past the £70 million mark after agreeing a deal with Real Madrid for Brazilian right back Danilo. After leaving the Bernabeu, Danilo is expected to add strength and depth to the City squad and challenge for a first team place.





Following the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur for around £50 million, Pep Guardiola has splashed the cash on another fullback, with a fee of £26.5 million having been agreed by the two sides, according to The Guardian.



City are expected to complete the signing of another defender shortly, with the ongoing pursuit for Monaco's Benjamin Mendy also looking likely to conclude successfully.



26-year-old Danilo will join a Manchester City squad that has made defensive additions their main priority this summer after a number of costly errors saw them fall out of Premier League and Champions League contention last season.



Although Danilo is predominantly a right back, he is also able to operate on the left side of defence and as a holding midfielder. With the demands of challenging in numerous competitions throughout the season, the Brazilian's dynamic ability may prove to be crucial for Guardiola's team.



With Guardiola's new look defence beginning to take shape, his desire to take Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez to The Etihad remains strong. Arsene Wenger is not keen on selling his star player to a Premier League rival, but if the move goes ahead, Manchester City could be a real force this season.





