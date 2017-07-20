Newcastle striker on Nottingham Forest radar

Nottingham Forest are preparing to make a move for veteran Newcastle United striker Daryl Murphy . With the Championship being such a unique division, the Irish international's past experience could prove crucial throughout the gruelling campaign that lies ahead.





Earlier this week, Forest sold star striker Britt Assombalonga to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough for a club record fee of £15 million. Manager Mark Warburton now faces the task of identifying a replacement for the former Peterborough attacker, with the new campaign quickly approaching.



Warburton took over at the Midlands club towards the end of last season and this summer's transfer window has presented him with the first opportunity to mould the squad around his style of play.



The majority of his signings so far have been young players that will help to promote the energetic, possession based football that you would associate with a Mark Warburton team.



This perhaps makes the pursuit of Newcastle's Daryl Murphy a shock to some supporters of the club. However, with bright prospects in the form of Ben Brereton and Zach Clough, combined with the non-stop Jamie Ward also already in the squad, Murphy could be the ideal addition for Forest.



Alongside Newcastle, Murphy has also represented the likes of Sunderland and Ipswich Town, proving regularly that his height and power make him ideal for Championship football.



The Nottingham Post reports that the two parties are close to agreeing a £2 million fee for the 34-year-old, with The Reds prepared to offer the Republic of Ireland striker a two-year contract.





