Arsenal want £20m for Calum Chambers

Arsenal are said to want at least £20m in order to offload defender Calum Chambers in this summer's transfer window. The England international enjoyed a decent spell on loan with Middlesbrough last term, and this has attracted interest from Crystal Palace.





Frank de Boer's side have already failed with two bids for the former Southampton graduate with their latest being £16m, but they will have to up their bid further in order to pursue the versatile defender, The Telegraph claims.



In addition to his preferred centre-back role, Chambers can also ply his trade at right-back as well as central midfield, and the Gunners consider £20m as the right price for his services.



Crystal Palace have been fairly quiet during this summer's transfer window with Ruben Loftus-Cheek being the only arrival on loan from Chelsea, and De Boer is eager to add a new defender to his ranks ahead of next season.



Mamadou Sakho enjoyed a successful loan stint at Selhurst Park last term, but a permanent deal for his services looks highly unlikely with Liverpool refusing to lower their £30m asking price.



As a result, the south London outfit have switched their attention to Chambers, who managed 26 top-flight appearances for Boro, who were relegated back to the Championship.

