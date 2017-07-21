West Ham agree £25 million fee with Stoke for Marko Arnautovic

The Hammers look set to continue their summer spending spree after Stoke City accepted a £25 million bid for winger Marko Arnautovic , with the Austrian set to undergo a medical over the weekend.

Marko Arnautovic had been linked with a move away from Stoke City since the start of the transfer window and he even handed in a transfer request recently. West Ham themselves made Arnautovic their top transfer target going into the summer window.



The Hammers are now on the verge of getting their man after the two clubs agreed on a £25 million fee, according to Sky Sports. The Austrian international will become West Ham's record signing and is also expected to be the highest-paid player at the club after he officially signs a five-year deal.



West Ham had two previous bids of £15 million and £20 million rejected by Stoke but the transfer request handed in by Arnautovic coupled with an increased offer forced the Potters' hands. The winger's previous club, Werder Bremen, are set to receive 20 percent of the transfer fee due to contractual stipulations, which is why Stoke were holding out for a higher offer.



The 28-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in London over the weekend before jetting off to Germany with the squad for pre-season training.



Arnautovic will join Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, and Javier Hernandez as the Hammers aim to break into the top seven of the Premier League next season.

