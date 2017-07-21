Jermaine Jenas: Spurs could struggle in the Premier League next season

Former Tottenham Hotspur ace Jermaine Jenas feels Spurs have offered an advantage to their close rivals following their lack of transfer spending this summer.

The north London giants improved on their third-place finish from the 2015/16 season to end runners-up to Chelsea last term.



Despite the improvement, Jenas believes that Spurs could struggle to keep up with their competitors with their record not so good at the Wembley.



Mauricio Pochettino's side managed just a solitary win at the country's national stadium last term, and this remains a worry as the club prepare for the new season.



Jenas also suggested that the sale of Kyle Walker could have a negative impact as it has strengthened Manchester City significantly - although one can argue that the right-back was not at his best last season.



"The disappointing thing from a Spurs point of view is that Walker has gone to Manchester City, and in doing so he has massively strengthened a competitor for that Premier League title," he told The Independent.



"The other side to that is that Spurs were always going to sell to the highest bidder, and the clubs in the Premier League have the most money."



Tottenham Hotspur are the only club in the top six to have yet to make a signing, and Jenas predicts that Spurs will ensure to keep hold of their existing players following Walker's exit.

